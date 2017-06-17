Students win big with top app idea

ST ANDREW'S Anglican College team CheckTech Solutions has come out on top in the Mayor's Telstra Technology Awards which help to promote, foster and grow innovation and entrepreneurship on the Sunshine Coast.

Students Charles Eldridge, Samuel Rieger and Sam Young came up with the winning idea of using a crowd-sourced approach by connecting tech gurus and those with tech problems through a fast, low-cost app.

The students took home a Galaxy tablet each, while their school was awarded a Meraki access point with a three-year licence.

The competition included more than $20,000 in prizes with the winners announced at a special ceremony at Spark Bureau in Maroochydore.

Student Charles Eldridge said being involved in the Technology Awards reinforced the future of his team's app.

"We're definitely going to continue to grow the business (CheckTech Solutions) and put it out to the public and see where it goes,” he said.

"Hopefully it goes well and we'll be the next Uber for tech support.

"We're really, really happy to have been awarded first place.”