Students' win is all in their heads

CLEVER: The Good Shepherd state winning team for Tournament of the Minds. Contributed

OVER the years, Good Shepherd Lutheran College students have set up quite a record of harnessing their power of their minds.

And once again one of the Noosaville school's teams in in the running for major recognition as part of the national Tournament of the Minds.

The team has taken out the state engineering mathematics secondary division, sending them to finals in Adelaide this October.

Good Shepherd had eight teams in the State finals and four received places - honours math engineering primary, first math engineering secondary, honours language literature secondary and honours science technology secondary.

According to college TOM coordinator Jo Anna Morrison, this is a very impressive result.

"The competition was intense as the students were competing against many other private and public schools from across all of Queensland,” Ms Morrison said.

"To take out first place in a division is truly exceptional.

"We are especially pleased for the primary teams - for some participants this was their first time competing in TOM.”

TOM is a non-profit organisation that has been running challenges for students with a passion for learning and problem solving for 30 years now.

The aim of the TOM competition is to enhance the potential of our youth by developing diverse skills, enterprise, time management, and the discipline to work collaboratively within a challenging and competitive environment.

"The enthusiasm, hard work and creativity shown by the students, especially when complemented with collaborative teamwork, is fantastic to witness and no doubt provides the keys for success,” college principal Anthony Dyer said.

"Thank you to all staff, parent and student supporters. You make an amazing experience possible.”

Topics:  good shepherd lutheran college noosa noosaville students tournament of minds

Noosa News

