Student's winning moves

WINNERS: St Teresa's Year 9 and under jazz placed first at the Quota International Beenleigh Eisteddfod.

WINNERS: St Teresa's Year 9 and under jazz placed first at the Quota International Beenleigh Eisteddfod. Contributed

HARD work paid off for talented dancers from St Teresa's Catholic College at the recent Quota International Beenleigh Eisteddfod.

On August 8 the girls from Years 7-12 travelled south to compete against schools from across the south-east.

The dance troupe have been rehearsing all year to learn and perfect new dances to take to the stage.

St Teresa's open lyrical girls won highly commended for their performance. Contributed

Six of their dances placed on the day and dance teacher Sarah McNamara said the girls did her and the school proud.

"I am really proud of the girls' results on the day; they performed extremely well,” she said.

"I am fortunate to have so many talented students who want to extend their skills over a range of performance genres.

"It is a rewarding job when you get to choreograph for not only technical, but enthusiastic and dedicated students too.”

Taking out first place in their section was the Year 9 and under jazz group with their routine to a Beyonce song.

Dance captain Brooke Ison also helped choreograph sections of the open lyrical and multimedia dance.

The open lyrical troupe performing on stage at the Quota International Beenleigh Eisteddfod. Contributed

Results

Year 9 and under Jazz - 1st place

Year 9 and Under Lyrical - 3rd place

Year 9 and under Contemporary - 3rd place

Open Lyrical - Highly Commended

Open Jazz - Highly Commended

Open Multimedia - 2nd place