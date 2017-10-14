Study is family business at CQU Noosa

STUDY BUDDIES: Lisa and son Alec, mother Sue Arnold, and Lauren with Alexandria.

IT'S a family affair at CQUniversity Noosa, with a mother and two daughters enrolled in courses through the campus.

Noosa mother Sue Arnold, 53, and her daughters Lisa, 32, and Lauren, 25, are all studying externally but

visit the local campus regularly.

Sue is studying a Bachelor of Social Work (Honours) while Lisa is returning to a Bachelor of Digital Media after trialling a term in the Bachelor of Information Technology course.

Lauren is undertaking the Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies (STEPS) program to enter into a Bachelor of Learning Management Early Childhood Education.

The family all gained entry to university through the STEPS program.

"They often say 'here come the three girls again',” Sue said.

"It is fantastic to make use of the facilities,” she said.

"The CQUni Noosa campus is a hidden gem.

"The people are so welcoming and friendly, even though we are distance students.”

Sue was the first in the family to start her study after a touching personal story inspired her to pursue a career in social work.

"My son was very sick, and I worked closely with the social worker when he was in hospital,” Sue said.

"I realised there weren't as many social workers available to work with the families, only the patients. Now I know this is exactly what I am supposed to be doing in life - helping others.”

Their mum's desire to dedicate her life to helping others inspired Lisa and Lauren to strive for more out of life, too.

Lisa said she had never considered university study until her mother encouraged her.

"It was the best thing Mum ever did for herself,” she said.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do in life but Mum convinced me to give it a go and it's been great.”

Lisa brings the third generation of the family into the study equation, often bringing 10-month-old son Alec on campus while she studies, and he's a hit with the Learning Management students.

Youngest daughter Lauren also manages the juggle between motherhood and study, with two-year-old daughter Alexandria, but said her mum and sister had helped guide her through university life.