Studying a drive for local food in Noosa

NOOSA residents are having their food-gathering habits placed under the microscope by university researchers as part of Country Noosa's aim to develop sustainable land use practices.

A link to the University of the Sunshine Coast online survey has been posted on the Cooroy Area Residents Association Facebook page.

Dr Claudia Baldwin and Dr Sarah Burkhart head the research team - including students - studying the local and organic food purchasing behaviours of Noosa residents.

"The purpose of this study is to identify sources of food that people buy at local supermarkets and at outdoor markets in the Noosa area, and calculate associated food miles,” the survey outline said .

"The study aims to provide a better understanding about current rural land use activities and interests of rural residents in Noosa.

"The information will be used by Country Noosa to develop a Rural Enterprise Plan, which will identify sustainable rural enterprise strategies to support existing and potential landowners, to better understand the area's local food situation.”

Dr Baldwin told the Noosa News this followed on from recent efforts to "get a handle on what land use is taking place in the Noosa hinterland”.

She said feedback from landholders to date had "very much” indicated that rural people were interested in sustainable land uses, including organics and permaculture.

"There's a really interesting culture happening there,” DrBaldwin said.

The survey takes about 10minutes and can be accessed at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z2YQ8RJ.