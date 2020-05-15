Menu
Samantha X says she made a thousand dollars a month by posting ‘tame’ photos.
Technology

Stunning amount Sam made on 'porn' site

15th May 2020 12:19 PM

Samantha X has revealed why she quit the X-rated website OnlyFans - and revealed how much cash she pulled in by posting just a couple of "embarrassingly tame" photos.

The journalist and high class escort was a panellist on news.com.au's Not Here To Make Friends podcast and confessed to once having a profile on the website where users pay a monthly subscription fee to view content produced by members. The platform is largely used to share adult photos and videos.

Samantha said she created content on the platform about a year ago but quit after eight months.

Listen to the full chat in the podcast below

"I never felt comfortable with it," she said on the podcast.

While many people - including porn stars and amateurs - use the website to share hardcore homemade adult content, Samantha said her photos were far from raunchy. She confessed the most X-rated thing she posted was a photo of herself in a bra.

"It was very, very tame - nothing naked. Embarrassingly tame."

She also revealed how much money she made from her short time on the platform.

Samantha X says she pulled in a surprising amount for “tame” photos.
"I was making over a thousand a month - for just four photos a month. So you can imagine the girls doing full-on porn videos, they can make tens of thousands of dollars," she said.

Samantha also shared a theory about the kind of people who make more money on the platform - as well as what outfit men request the most. Listen to the podcast to hear the full chat.

OnlyFans has been in the headlines lately with reports of former reality contestants turning to the platform to make money out of their adult content. The Australian government has warned young people against joining the website, reminding creators their raunchy content can be easily hacked and distributed.

Not Here To Make Friends is available to download wherever you get your podcasts from. A new episode is posted every Thursday at 5pm.

