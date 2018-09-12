Stunning hilltop home

FROM the oversized windows to the bespoke features and breathtaking views, this home is a beautiful blend of high-end luxury and nature. Completely at one with the natural bushlands that surround it, those lucky enough to stand on its decks will feel as though they live amongst the treetops.

Every inch has been carefully considered to create an abode that is comfortable, luxurious and practical, while embracing the sweeping 270-degree views from Peregian Beach to Noosa's Laguna Bay and beyond the Noosa hinterland.

Italian honed marble and basalt tiles encompasses the two-way fireplace, a bespoke designer kitchen takes centre stage and locally-made custom cedar doors feature throughout this stylish home; this is excessive detailing done so well it is an exquisite experience for the senses.

Respective of the considered details and exclusive features, the eye is always drawn back to the breathtaking views over the surrounding bushlands, out to the sea and over the mountains. It's a view of which you will never tire.

The views are on offer in all three bedrooms of the main house, plus the separate one-bedroom apartment/villa with bathroom and living space. There is an abundance of living spaces to enjoy including a formal sitting room, a formal dining room, open-plan lounge and of course, the expansive north-facing deck where you can take in both sunrises and sunsets.

As functional as it is beautiful, an abundance of louvred windows are screened so you can enjoy the fresh breezes all day and night with air-conditioning also at your fingertips if needed. There is also a ducted vacuum system, ceiling fans throughout, a huge butler's pantry with sink and a suite of appliances, plus a large laundry and double garage with workshop.

To boost the home's green credentials, there is a 4kW solar system with a 5kW inverter, 63,000-litre water storage and a Biolytix septic system. An eco-friendly, low-maintenance garden surrounds the home, while a beautiful garden of magnolias, fruiting olive trees, grape and passionfruit vines adorn the front yard.

This exquisite, must-see home is just a short drive from Coolum and Peregian Beach, with easy-access to the pristine sands of the beach, plus local shops, schools and services. Noosa Heads and Maroochydore are both 20-minutes away, while the Sunshine Coast Airport is within easy reach.

YANDINA CREEK

67 Musgrave Drive

4 Bed

4 Bath

2 Car

Agent: Ross Bauer at Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: 0418 712 600

Features: Stunning hilltop home, breathtaking views, 4kW solar system with a 5kW inverter

Price: By negotiation

Area: 0.69ha

Inspection: Contact agent