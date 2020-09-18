Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

lucy rutherford
18th Sep 2020 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A plane and a helicopter have collided on the runway at Caloundra Airport.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called after a plane and a helicopter collided on the runway at 12.55pm on Friday.

"There was a minor collision on the runway, we are currently on scene making it safe," she said.

Woman rushed to hospital after Sunshine Mwy crash

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the collision.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) spokesperson said the organisation was gathering further information into the collision. 

"A landing Extra EA300 aerobatic aircraft is reported to have come into contact with a Guimbal Cabri light helicopter, which was preparing to take-off," they said.

"The ATSB will request reports from the pilots of both aircraft before determining whether to conduct a transport safety investigation.

"We do not have confirmation of the level of damage to either aircraft at this point."

 

Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods

Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

The Daily understands it was a Caloundra plane and a helicopter that wasn't local that were involved in the crash.

Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
breaking news sunshine coast caloundra airport plane collison queensland fire and emergency services qfescrash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned as the State Government moves to give teachers promised pandemic leave.

        Weather will make or break Coast holiday bookings

        Premium Content Weather will make or break Coast holiday bookings

        Business Coast accommodation providers hope for a lift in bookings

        VOTE NOW: Coast’s best real estate agent for 2020

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Coast’s best real estate agent for 2020

        Property It's now up to you to crown the Coast's best real estate agent

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor