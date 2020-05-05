Stylish picnics helping you celebrate during virus times

CELEBRATE: Bec Peard from Alpaca Picnics is creating outdoor spaces for intimate celebrations during coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Alpaca Picnics

FINDING a way to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or special occasion during coronavirus lockdowns has usually meant a quiet day at home.

Now, with picnics back on locals have a whole new way to celebrate that special occasion, all without breaking virus restrictions.

Picture this: a cosy picnic setting equipped with rugs, pillows, fairy lights and a teepee style tent.

Bec Peard from Alpaca Picnics has been run off her feet since some restrictions eased at the weekend, with plenty of locals booking in a fancy outdoor picnic for their special day.

And the business boom is set to continue into the Mother's Day weekend.

"I had such a massive long weekend," Ms Peard said.

"I did a four-person picnic for a 10th wedding anniversary at Noosa Beach in the same spot they got married."

"The couple went with their two kids. They usually book a table at Bistro C but they got takeaway from there instead and went to a picnic."

CELEBRATE: This couple were spotted and snapped at Noosa River enjoying a birthday celebrations thanks to Alpaca Picnics. Photo: Brenda Gillies

A single mother based in Gympie, Ms Peard began Alpaca Picnics in November 2018 and services the Noosa and Sunshine Coast region.

"I saw someone selling a similar business and I looked into it … but I decided to start my own."

"It grew quicker than I thought it would."

Often teaming up with local caterers Amazing Grazing Noosa and with the ability to cater to just about any colour plate or style, Ms Peard said picnics were an easy but thoughtful way to celebrate.

"We take all the effort away from them, they just have to turn up," she said.

"I've been doing a lot of boho lately, but I do love a bit of colour myself."

CELEBRATE: Bec Peard from Alpaca Picnics. Photo: Alpaca Picnics

Now, with some restrictions eased Ms Peard said more people are looking for ways to safely enjoy the great outdoors.

"Everyone is trying to make the most of the outdoors after being stuck inside for so long, and we are having such gorgeous weather."

"Everyone is so much more appreciative now of being able to go out, I think we used to take the outdoors for granted."

Mummy/daughters brekkie date for this long weekend. 🥰🥰🥰 Posted by Alpaca Picnics on Saturday, 2 May 2020

In the past Alpaca Picnics have catered for proposals, hens parties, baby showers, mother/daughter breakfasts, birthdays, anniversaries and more.

"I have a picnic for everybody."

Before where she sometimes created spaces for up to 20 people, Ms Peard said she was enjoying creating more intimate spaces during the coronavirus restrictions