SOLO: Johnny Spitz plays Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday, November 21, from 6pm. Picture: Contributed
Stylish singer at the RSL

17th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

JOHNNY Spitz is a true entertainer, starting in bands and duos in 1997 and working full time as an award-winning professional solo performer for nearly two decades.

For more than 12 months, Johnny has called the Sunshine Coast home and he has developed a firm local following.

As lead singer with The Geoff Harvey Band since 2014, Johnny has put together and successfully sold out shows celebrating the music of The Beatles.

Ray Martin was recently quoted as saying: “This may be Geoff’s band, but Johnny is the voice of the show.”

Johnny is also lead singer of the spin-off 1950s rock ‘n’ roll band Johnny and the Spitfires.

As a solo performer, his ability to sing and play everything to everyone is what makes him so popular.

He has a stunning repertoire of more than 2000 songs encompassing beautiful ballads, rock, pop, country, swing and even Italian opera.

Johnny’s love of performing and passion for being on stage is why he has a long list of accolades to his name, including five live entertainment national awards.

You can catch Johnny Spitz at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday, November 21, from 6pm.

