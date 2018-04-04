Sublime architectural retreat catches the eye

FREEDOM of design given to a visionary architect and positioned on a sprawling rural site, this Tinbeerwah property is a true architectural statement only 10 minutes from the premium destination of Noosa Heads.

Clean straight lines constructed with meticulous craftsmanship and a unique use of hand nailed wood blend to create wide open spaces, highlighted by floor-to-ceiling glazing with extensive forest views.

WWW.JASEIMAGES.COM.AU0417837116 JASON SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Residing on 33 hectares (81 acres), this remains as one of the largest sites in Tinbeerwah and gives the house complete privacy.

Lined with trees, it contains about 30 acres of cleared level land, perfect for grazing or horses.

Separated from the guest wing by a vast living space, the master suite is generously proportioned with retreat, full-size ensuite and study nook, all embracing long views towards Mt Tinbeerwah.

One of the many separate entrances leads to a self-contained media room or fourth bedroom complete with kitchenette, walk-in robe and ensuite while above two further bedrooms also include private ensuites.

A central kitchen continues the dedication to timber with bespoke cabinetry off-set by stone bench tops. As expected, a full suite of Miele appliances are included with integrated fridges and dishwasher.

Hand nailed Canadian hemlock ceilings soar high over travertine flooring. A 15-metre lap pool with infinity edge protrudes boldly toward the northern sun.

Windows of commercial sizing draw light in while letting your gaze out across boundless fields. Ducted air-conditioning is supplemented by an internal cooling pond.

Travertine flooring has been used through ground floor and bathrooms, and the study comes with built-in cabinetry.

As well as a three-car garage with remote access there is a machinery shed.

Such committed architecture is rarely witnessed as can be seen in architect Richard Kirk's beautiful creation which must be experienced to understand its magnificence.

TINBEERWAH

523 Cooroy-Noosa Road

4 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car, Pool

Features: Architectural retreat on undulating 33ha, infinity-edge 15-metre lap pool. Meticulous craftsmanship, extensive use of exotic timbers often hand-nailed with copper nails. Ducted air-conditioning, internal cooling pond. Travertine flooring through ground floor. Three-car garage with remote access. Machinery shed, three dams plus bore water

Price: Expressions of interest

Agent: Adrian Reed at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0409 446 955

Inspection: By appointment