Sublime riverside living

DO not miss the opportunity to purchase this well-presented furnished three-bedroom townhouse situated in one of the best positions of the ever-popular Outrigger Resort.

Located in the heart of Noosaville, metres from the Noosa River, this north-facing townhouse presents as an excellent investment opportunity for the astute buyer.

Set over two light-filled levels, the first floor offers a generous living room, spacious kitchen and dining, laundry and integrated bathroom.

The living room opens to a covered balcony overlooking one of the resort's more private pools and lush tropical gardens.

An air-conditioned king-size main bedroom with built-in robe and ensuite with french doors opening onto your own private balcony, two additional air-conditioned bedrooms with fans and built-in robes and main bathroom complete the second level.

Tandem undercover accommodation for two vehicles and generous storage area plus the added benefit of direct internal access to your townhouse.

Enjoy the full facilities of this boutique tropical resort orwalk across the road to the beautiful Noosa River, throw in a fishing line or enjoy all the amazing cafes, restaurants and boutiques of beautiful Noosaville.

NOOSAVILLE

20/273 Gympie Terrace

3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Furnished three-bedroom townhouse in Outrigger Resort, opposite Noosa River. North facing with covered balcony, air-conditioned bedrooms. Tandem car-parking

Price: Auction on Sunday, September 2, at 1pm

Agent: Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: Lisa Hornsby 0400 128 142

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.30pm, Sunday 12.30pm