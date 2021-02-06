Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are evacuating part of the Gold Coast suburb of Ormeau after an orange gas cloud formed above an industrial estate.
Emergency services are evacuating part of the Gold Coast suburb of Ormeau after an orange gas cloud formed above an industrial estate.
News

Suburb evacuated after ‘orange gas cloud’ forms

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Feb 2021 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters are evacuating parts of a Gold Coast suburb after an orange gas cloud formed above a Gold Coast industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to an orange gas cloud on Lahrs Rd, near the Real Pet Food Company, at Ormeau at 6.21am Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said about 1500L of a chemical called 'MP1000' in a tanker reacted with water to create an orange gas cloud.

Evacuation zones have been established and QFES have set up an emergency services staging zone about 200m away from the incident.

Emergency services are in the process of closing Lahrs Rd, with traffic being let out but incoming traffic blocked.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses from the chemical leak, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Paramedics are on standby at the staging zone

 

Originally published as Suburb evacuated after 'orange gas cloud' forms

evacuation police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council CEO warns Noosa in for tough year

        Premium Content Council CEO warns Noosa in for tough year

        Council News A leader warns that although Noosa’s financial position had stood up surprisingly well in 2020, the coming 12 months will be just as challenging.

        Warning issued for Coast as swell cranks up

        Premium Content Warning issued for Coast as swell cranks up

        Weather Remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Lucas have generated choppy swells

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Coast launches southern visitor push as Covid hits capital

        Premium Content Coast launches southern visitor push as Covid hits capital

        Business The aim of the promotion is to drive visitors to our region for the “shoulder...