Suburban waters get a bit choppy

A CHOPPER IN NOOSA WATERS: Alena Greensill waits to be called in for a beacon search

GOOD grief, what will the neighbours say?

Another tranquil morning in the pastiche of Noosa Waters was leisurely floating by, until the angry, constant pitch of a low-flying helicopter shattered the bucolic calm around 11.30am last Wednesday.

Local resident Geoff Hone walked round the corner from his home to seek out the cause, only to witness the somewhat unusual spectacle of a Westpac Rescue Helicopter making a landing in a small parkland clearing on exclusive Shorehaven Drive in the centre of the Noosa Waters enclave.

"It was hovering for some time, looking for a landing spot,” Mr Hone said.

"They said a device was emitting a signal, which can be picked up by all aircraft.

"It was too dangerous to land between houses - they might have blown the solar panels off.”

Mr Hone said the chopper spent aquite a time in the air, looming for a safe place to set down.

He said two crew had set off among the houses with tracking equipment to find the device which the chopper had been homing in on.

The third crew member, rescue volunteer Alena Greensill, waited by the chopper - in a wetsuit - in what was becoming an increasingly warm morning.

"We're on a beacon search,” Ms Greensill said.

"Someone must have accidentally set it off.”

The rescue service is obliged to follow up any warning beacon emitting a signal.

"We have to locate the owner and turn it off,” Ms Greensill said.

"Two of our guys are out with a handset to locate it.

"I imagine it has gone off on a boat in a backyard or a jetty.”

Ms Greensill said the parkland was the safest place to land, after the aircraft had searched the area nearest the beacon's emissions.

"This was a bit more secluded - but we needed to land somewhere.”

As for the wetsuit, the crew has to be ready for all circumstances.

"I'd rather not be a wetsuit,” Ms Greensill said.

"But the beacon might be located in water.”

By 1.30pm, crewman Brett Dorrington and pilot Kurt Bromley had found the beacon search in the backyard of a property where no-one was home; they departed for the skies, leaving the good burghers of Noosa Waters to return to their tranquil existence.

There's a good chance some boat owner will be arriving home a little red-faced - and about to be somewhat poorer.