Subway brings back fan favourite

AFTER public demand, Subway Australia has finally listened.

The fast food chain's menu shake-up caused controversy last year when it introduced more than 25 new menu items.

Others were axed.

First it was the elimination of carrots and pickles that upset fans the most.

The company copped backlash online, and they decided to bring both items back.

Now, another much-loved menu item is making a return.

Old English Cheese will return to all 1350 restaurants across the country from next week.

The decision to bring the item back comes after customers complained online, calling for it to return.

Many took to the company's Facebook page to vent their rage, with one customer saying: " I DEMAND YOU BRING BACK OLD ENGLISH CHEESE OR I WILL WRITE A STRONGLY WORDED LETTER TO THE LOCAL COUNCIL".

Subway Australia's Director of Marketing Kate Brody said the brand's loyal and vocal Australian fan base made themselves heard during the cheese's short hiatus.

Subway restaurants are now bringing back the Old English Cheese. Picture: Supplied

"During the recent shortage, our guests certainly let us know loud and clear that they were 'cheesed off' with the scarcity of this long-time favourite, and we totally understand why - it's a tasty addition to any sandwich or wrap," Ms Brody said.

"We've been inundated with pleas from our guests - from the hilarious to the eager - for us to return Old English to our restaurants before the situation escalates into something of a national emergency! So, we're pleased to let our guests know it's 'crisis averted', the cult favourite is returning to all restaurants."

Ms Brody said the return of Old English Cheese would add to Subway's new menu, which also features Australian-made natural cheddar, homegrown veggies and premium meats including smoked leg ham and carved turkey.

"New flavours like Buffalo Chicken with Blue Cheese Dressing, Smoked Leg Ham with Seeded Mustard as well as our Smashed Falafel with Tangy Tzatziki are receiving a very warm reception from guests who are enjoying our more diverse menu," she said.

Subway restaurants in Australia are changing. Picture: Supplied

Subway's Australia & New Zealand country director Geoff Cockerill told News Corp Australia last year that panini sandwiches, signature wraps and salads would also be rolled out to all stores by early 2019.

Other additions to the menu now include a gluten free wrap, a new malted rye bread with grains, new sauces and seasoning options such as sea salt and cracked peppercorns.

The move to bring back the popular cheese comes as Subway announced a strategic partnership with Uber Eats servicing more than 700 restaurants.

Mr Cockerill also said the "number one" growth opportunity for Subway will be partnering with a third party delivery service.

"It's absolutely important because that's what the guests want. We see the future there," he said.

Subway is also building an app for customers to pre-order their meal and then collect it at their nearest store.

"We will have an online ordering system next year and in combination with that, it'll be linked to a loyalty program with different areas of loyalty so guests can receive offers to encourage them to go to Subway," he said.

He described the future of Subway in Australia as "really positive", despite reports from the US that the chain is closing 500 stores this year after declining sales. Subway's US store count fell by 909 last year.