Subway worker caught in ‘revolting’ act

The staffer was allegedly spotted scratching his bottom. Picture: Lancashire Telegraph

The staffer was allegedly spotted scratching his bottom. Picture: Lancashire Telegraph

A woman who was visiting her local Subway chain with her partner allegedly snapped a worker scratching his rear in the kitchen.

The unnamed 30-year-old was at the sandwich store in Accrington, Lancashire in the UK when she spotted the disturbing sight.

She took a picture of the worker caught in the "revolting" act and later shared it on social media.

"I just looked around and saw it and I watched for a minute then decided to take a photograph and posted it on Snapchat and Facebook," the woman told the Lancashire Telegraph.

Subway has confirmed it is investigating the incident. Picture: iStock

"It is absolutely disgusting and I won't be going into that Subway again. I said to my partner, 'Have you seen that? You have just eaten and he is doing that.'

"It is just wrong on so many levels."

Her post attracted a slew of comments from similarly disturbed social media users, with one person writing: "Disgusting human, glad I've never been there" while another added: "Lovely. Scratching his a**e then making the sandwiches".

A Subway spokesman told the publication the disturbing incident was being investigated.

"We have high expectations of all franchise owners and their staff and require all stores to operate to strict hygiene standards," the spokesman said.

"We have contacted the relevant franchise owner who is addressing this further with his staff."

According to The Sun, the Subway branch had received a five-star hygiene rating when it was inspected in 2018, but "a number of food hygiene issues" were picked up by a council environmental health officer who visited the restaurant after the recent photograph emerged.

The disturbing photo was shared on social media by a disgusted customer. Picture: Lancashire Telegraph

However, it's just the latest alarming fast food incident to emerge recently.

Earlier this month, a customer at McDonald's branch in Pittsburgh in the US was visiting the drive-through when he says he saw an employee standing with his hand stuck down his pants.

While he didn't appear to be wearing a uniform, he was standing in the kitchen at the time.

He took a picture of the incident and also shared it online, prompting a McDonald's spokesperson to get in touch and confirm the worker was no longer employed at the store.

"Providing safe, high-quality food is a top priority," a spokesperson for the company that owns the franchise said in a statement.

"We immediately addressed this situation as soon as we were made aware, and I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organisation."