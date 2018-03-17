Success continues for Noosa alive!

Blake Bowden performs in the world premiere of Straight from the Hart at Noosa alive! this year.

WHAT is 10 days long, boasts six national and three world premieres and is in its 17th year?

Noosa alive! (formerly the Noosa Long Weekend Festival) runs from July 20-29 and is Australia's premier regional performing arts and culture festival.

This year's program is one of the most impressive ever and tickets go on sale today.

Famed for consistently bringing the best of Australian and international talent to Noosa, this year is no exception with three world premiere performances, six Australian premieres/preview performances and five Queensland premiere performances.

Blake Bowden stars in the world premiere of Straight From The Hart coinciding with the release of his album, the Queensland Ballet presents the world premiere of a new contemporary work and multi-platinum selling and four-time ARIA award-winning singer and songwriter Katie Noonan performs with her trio Elixir, plus a string quartet and Australia's poet laureate Michael Leunig.

"This has been a deal three years in the making, and a great coup for Noosa and Noosa alive! I'm thrilled and very proud,” festival director Ian Mackellar said.

Festival favourite for the 12th consecutive year, is Barrie Cassidy and Insiders followed by an optional forum lunch to continue discussion and debate at RACV Noosa Resort.

This year Noosa alive! presents a world class cabaret trifecta with the return of Helpmann Award winner Michael Griffiths, who joins the legendary Carlotta Queen of the Cross.

Livvy and Pete, which stars Michael Griffiths and Amelia Ryan, tells the story of Olivia Newton John and Peter Allen, their wonderful friendship and professional associations.

The trifecta is complete with Stephen Curry in an evening of Food, Music and Wine at the Noosa Waterfront.

There are music theatre events, National One Act Playwriting Competition, six food and culture events and festival of thought.

Go online to www.noosaalive.com.au.