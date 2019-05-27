Such fun being under 8 in Noosa

FUN DAY: Sophia Campey, Tayla Boreham and Morgan Stinton (Yearr 2) with Dylan Anderson and teachers, Mrs Goggin and Mrs. Hill at Tewantin State School under 8s Day.

IT WAS a whole lot of crazy and a bucket load of fun at Tewantin State School's annual Under-8s Day celebration on Friday.

Co-ordinated by Prep teacher Ashley Keune, the morning celebration was all about enjoying being under the age of eight.

Hundreds attended and the many stalls created awareness of the services, businesses, activities and organisations within our Noosa community involving children and support for their families.

It was a fun-filled morning and all activities were free for the kids. There was even a school Book Fair on site with prices starting at $1. All purchases over $5 went into a draw to win a book pack worth $60.

The Tewantin State School celebration joined many others happening around the state as Queensland marked the 63rd year of Under 8s Week, celebrating the culture and diversity in our community.

Locally, the Tewantin Noosa Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank became involved as an extension of the great and long-standing relationship they have with the school.

Personal banker Kerri Wright was there talking with parents and kids handing out magnets, stickers, Piggy banks and bookmarks. It was just one part of the event where parents, grandparents and carers joined in with the activities and a variety of art stalls, community services with animals from Wildlife HQ and friends from emergency services all in attendance.