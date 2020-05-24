Sudden loss of local tourism body leader

A KEY Sunshine Coast tourism figure working to strengthen partnerships with Noosa and Gympie tourism organisations has resigned.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford is leaving his role after almost four years in thetop role.

Mr Latchford was appointed CEO of Visit Sunshine Coast in August 2016, after working for over a year as head of marketing and strategic relationships.

Mr Latchford helped his team achieve record results in the national and international visitor surveys for 2019.

Chair of Visit Sunshine Coast, David Ryan, said Mr Latchford had invested massive energy and commitment during his five years at VSC and would now take an extended break with his family before considering his next career move.

“Simon arrived on the Sunshine Coast at a time when the organisation was facing acute pressures, and in the four years he has been at the helm, he has charted a significant new direction for the organisation,” said Mr Ryan.

“He has worked closely to strengthen partnerships with Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland, as well as local stakeholders including Sunshine Coast Council, Sunshine Coast Airport and the Noosa and Gympie local tourism organisations.

“In 2019, the region attracted record international and domestic visitor numbers, and delivered record expenditure to the Sunshine Coast community.

“The arrival of COVID-19 has stunted growth, but thanks to Simon’s efforts the region is extremely well-placed to bounce back when restrictions are relaxed.”



Mr Latchford said said plans and campaigns were already in place so that when the restrictions were lifted, the region was not behind the eight-ball.

“The drive market will get us rocking and rolling again and really start to turn the cash machine on again.

“People are sick of being cooped up and want to get out and about and they will spend.

“Cafes, restaurants, parks - they’re all intertwined.”

Mr Ryan said: “On behalf of the Visit Sunshine Coast board we thank Simon for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Ryan said that a national campaign would be launched to seek a suitably qualified industry professional for the role of CEO.