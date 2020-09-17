Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big sister

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

A mourning Fifi Box has spoken on the "suffocating … pain" of losing a "true and loyal friend" and her daughter's half-sister after Jaimi Kenny died on Monday, aged just 33.

The popular broadcaster has been absent from her hit Fox FM breakfast show for two days after the shock passing of her daughter Trixie's half-sister.

Box broke her silence today, posting a heart wrenching tribute to Jaimi - Box's close friend and the daughter of her ex-partner, Grant Kenny.

 

A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram as part of a tribute today. Picture: supplied
A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram as part of a tribute today. Picture: supplied

"You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can't bear the pain of you not being here," Box wrote with a broken heart emoji.

"The loss of such a beautiful loving sister and friend is suffocating," she wrote.

"We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie who loved her big sister so much, her little heart is broken.

"You loved Trixie with all your heart and she felt every inch of your love.

"With every tight squeezy cuddle your love poured into her.

 

A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram. Picture: supplied
A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram. Picture: supplied

"You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can't bear the pain of you not being here."

The tribute was accompanied with a heartbreak emoji and a collection of pictures of Jaimi and Trixie together.

Box and Mr Kenny had a brief romance throughout 2012 with the radio host giving birth to a daughter named Trixie a few months later.

The two had remained close friends since, with Box previously posting a number of photos of her daughter with Jaimi.

"We were so blessed to have you in our lives," she wrote today.

Originally published as 'Suffocating' loss: Fifi's tribute to her little girl's big sister

More Stories

Show More
eating disorder fifi box grant kenny jaimi kenny lisa curry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fat c----’: Woman slaps, headbutts officers during arrest

        Premium Content ‘Fat c----’: Woman slaps, headbutts officers during arrest

        Crime A woman who slapped and headbutted officers for arresting her boyfriend has been told by a magistrate she should be embarrassed of her behaviour.

        Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        Premium Content Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        News After shelling out $179,237 on oyster restoration a second instalment of $200,000...

        Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        Premium Content Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        News Get out your Speedos. Organisers have confirmed there will be an event held during...

        Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Premium Content Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Crime Three teens charged with arson after destroying car, police allege