SUGAR MILL FIRE: Three levels engulfed in fuel blaze

Maryborough Sugar Mill - overnight fire in one of the boilers.

A DIESEL fire has ripped through parts of the Maryborough Sugar Factory overnight.

Two fire crews were first called to the Maryborough mill blaze at 10.54pm Sunday night.

Upon arrival crews discovered a fuel fire running down the site's 30 metre tall boiler.

The blaze had spread through three levels of gantries.

An additional five crews from across Maryborough and Craignish were called to the scene for back up.

Inspector John Pappas for North Coast Region said the crews faced a "dynamic and difficult fire to deal with".

"Running fuel fires are very difficult to contain because it can be moving towards you or away from you," he said.

"Plus the vertical challenges of the fire through three levels of gantries."

Firefighters immediately went into action, battling the blaze from multiple angles with foam.

"There were significant risks at the sugar mill in regards to steam, risks of noise - it's extremely loud when you're working in those conditions," Insp Pappas said.

Onsite management and crews isolated the power and diesel supply to the boiler and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Insp Pappas said the quick-thinking of onsite management helped the crews control the situation.

"Our number one priority when we arrive on the scene is rescue and life," Insp Pappas said.

"The combination of quick-thinking from onsite management and staff to account for all persons and safely evacuate everyone made the firefighters'rs job a lot easier."

"The training and framework management had in place to deal with these situations greatly assisted us with the job."

Firefighters remained on scene in case the b laze reignited until 2am.

More to come.