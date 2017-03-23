28°
Suicide epidemic spurs support rally

22nd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
ON THE ROAD: Alan Cutts hopes others will joining his Help an Aussie Camping Rally.
ON THE ROAD: Alan Cutts hopes others will joining his Help an Aussie Camping Rally. Amber Macpherson

ALAN Cutts has made it his mission to raise awareness and funds for a devastating issue affecting rural towns in western Queensland.

The Boreen Pt resident has organised a camping, caravan and motorhome rally through Queensland to help tackle the shocking statistics of farmer suicide and to raise funds for struggling farming families.

"In western Queensland there's 18 suicides a week,” Mr Cutts said.

"Many people hear of but do not fully appreciate that outback farms and towns are just not surviving.”

The rally will begin on April 2 from Jimbour House, north of Dalby, and follow the track of Ludwig Leichhardt, a German explorer who set out to discover country Queensland in 1844.

Mr Cutts said the convoy will be full of history, entertainment and sightseeing, and coincides with school holidays.

"There is an opportunity to do something about it to help an Aussie and learn a little bit about our country and our history at the same time,” he said.

"You don't have to come for the whole trip, just even a few days would help these towns feel appreciated. If they show people that they care, that they're not forgotten, that's the crux of it.”

Mr Cutts said businesses have been very supportive, offering services and donations to help the kick start the rally.

The journey begins April 2 from 86 Jimbour Station Rd, Jimbour, about three hours drive north-west of Gympie. All proceeds will be donated to Aussie Helpers. Search "Help an Aussie camping rally” in Facebook or call Mr Cutts on 0428 339 969.

Topics:  boreen point camping caravan and motorhome rally suicide western queensland

