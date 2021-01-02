Summer reading ideas for you

Each day this month we will publish an extract from an Australian author. Today we are publishing chapter 1 from the newly-released Australian historical novel from author Cheryl Adnams. She lives in Adelaide, South Australia and has published four Australian rural romance novels and Bushranger’s Wife is her second Australian historical novel.

Bushranger's Wife by Cheryl Adnams

Chapter One

September 1861—Central Highlands, Victoria

His heart pounded against his ribs. Thrill mixed with nerves to bring on that heady feeling of power. Sweat matted his russet hair and trickled down his jaw into the black kerchief he wore across his nose and mouth. After all these years, he still felt the tiny element of fear that came with the thrill. The day it was no longer there was the day he ought to give it up for good. Fear was what kept him alive.

Beneath him, the horse could sense his emotions. Her hooves shuffled restlessly in the dry gum leaves. Her nostrils flared, snorting with anticipation as the thud and vibration of a carriage, pulled by a team of horses, drew closer.

Leaning forward in the saddle, he patted the twitching shoulder muscles of his trusty bay mare.

‘Easy, Persephone,’ he soothed. Named for the bride of Hades, she was the perfect horse for Jack the Devil.

The two men beside him sat light in their saddles, primed and ready, awaiting his timely nod. The shake of his head was barely perceptible, but they understood.

Not yet.

The rattle of the approaching wheels on the road was now unmistakable in the quiet whisper of the trees, but still they waited. The timing had to be perfect to ensure the carriage was not allowed a last-minute change of course. They’d chosen this particular place on the road for its narrowness and the rocky outcrop that hemmed the left side. No chance of escape once inside the naturally formed bottleneck.

After nearly a decade on the highway, Jack had learned a thing or two. Like how not to get caught. And, more importantly, how not to get shot.

‘Stay calm, stay alive,’ he told his men.

He’d said this before he’d robbed his first coach with Bobby as a reckless young man, and throughout his long and illustrious career it had become his motto. Like a prayer and an order combined, he said it to his men before each encounter.

And then …

‘Go!’

Leaping from their hiding place behind the copse of stringybarks, the three masked men of the highway formed a v-shape as they rode directly into the path of the oncoming carriage.

Startled, the four horses leading the vehicle pulled up despite the coach driver whipping them to keep moving. In vain he tried to urge them onwards, but the highwaymen circled the carriage, forcing it to halt.

Jack lifted his gun and aimed it at the driver.

‘Stand and deliver!’

Swearing up a storm, the coach driver resignedly settled the horses.

‘Drop the reins.’

With another quiet curse, the man did as instructed, raising his hands in surrender.

Jack edged Persephone closer to the coach, while Bobby kept his eyes and gun aimed on the driver. Huge steamer trunks were strapped to both the rear and the top of the coach.

Jack grinned beneath his kerchief. So much baggage. And expensive looking.

‘Start checking those trunks on the back,’ Jack instructed Garrett. The boy was young, and flighty yet, but he had the makings of a good bushranger. ‘See if there’s anything of value in them.’

Dismounting with the innate grace of an expert horseman, Jack sidled up to the window of the coach with caution, his gun still at the ready. It wasn’t uncommon for passengers to carry arms these days. After all, the highway was a dangerous place.

Carefully peeking into the dark carriage, he counted only two women. He relaxed his stance and tipped his hat to them. ‘Good afternoon, ladies.’

‘What’s good about it?’ the older woman shot back at him, her voice elegant and acidic at the same time.

‘Madam, I beg you forgive the delay in your travels,’ Jack said, unruffled by the lady’s irritability. ‘You seem to be carrying an awful lot of cargo for only two women. Have you travelled far?’

‘All the way from England,’ she sniped. ‘And what greets us in this wretched outpost of the mother country? Nothing but ill-mannered thieves and these damn flies the size of cattle.’ She took a swipe at a large blowfly with her gloved hand.

‘Careful now,’ Jack said in mock warning. ‘It would be a shame to kill the national bird on your first day here in Victoria.’

A small squeak came from the opposite side of the carriage and he wondered if the other woman might have chuckled at his little joke, but it was quickly covered with a cough.

‘I promise we shall take but a moment to relieve you of your heavy load and you will be on your way to your destination in no time. Now, do either of you ladies have a weapon on your

person?’

‘We most certainly do not.’

