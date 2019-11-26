Summer set to blossom with friends

THE “much loved” Noosa Botanic Gardens will be blossoming this Saturday as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends host their summer plant sale.

Noosa Shire residents and visitors are able to enjoy the results thanks to the friends who volunteer their time and skills every week not only to help maintain the gardens but to also propagate seeds and plants.

“The vast majority of the plants for sale are ones that have been propagated by this knowledgeable team with some having been nurtured for over a year or more,” Friends President Jill Brownlee said.

“Take for instance the highly admired collectable Gustavia augusta.”

The ‘mother plant’ of these was given to Ms Brownlee by her late mother who said “when you look at this, it will remind you of me”.

After gifting cuttings from this magnolia like plant, the Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends have propagated and nurtured these plants for three years. They are now for sale this weekend and bring with them this special story.

Plant collectors will love what’s available – from the rare and collectable Pachypodiu rosalatum, the False Shamrock Oxalia triangularis or the rare Mu oil tree through to some special Hoya varieties. Look out for the quirky ‘pink pineapple’ plant propagated from the magnificent ones growing at the Gardens entry car park.

And with the latest trend with younger homeowners and also ‘downsizers’ towards indoor plants, there are some beautiful ferns, palms and plants such as the Silver lady fern.

Plus of course there are natives – tube stock plus larger and local to this area; succulents; bromeliads; and the list goes on.

Head out to the Propagation Shed at Noosa Botanic Gardens this Saturday, November 30 from 8am — 11am.

“What better place to buy your plants knowing that your dollars spent go back into supporting the Noosa Botanic Gardens,” Ms Brownlee said.