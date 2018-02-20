Summer set to go hurdling hairless

ELITE athletes are often accused of being totally self-absorbed in order to bring out their best.

But Noosa's Commonwealth Games hopeful Summer Johnson is aiming to excel in two great endeavours so close together.

The up and coming hurdler is trialling for the Commonwealth Games while at the same time staying focused on raising valuable funds for the World's Greatest Shave.

She has spent the last week giving her all for the Games trials on the Gold Coast with her long dark hair tied back looking to shave more than half a second of her personal best of 13.88 seconds.

Then in March she will move on to her next date with destiny and the shaver as she sheds her hair to help beat blood cancer.

And Summer, 20, is juggling all these demands on top of studying to be an occupational therapist with a sense of fun and her usual "can do” attitude.

Noosa Little Athletics this month posted a photograph of after she placed third at the Queensland titles in the 100m hurdles in a time of 13.93sec, behind her hero and world champion Sally Pearson.

"Summer holds her photo of her and Sally Pearson taken at the Brisbane Classics when Summer was 12 years old. Who would have thought that as a 20yr Summer would run against Sally,” the post said.

But her Greatest Shave inspiration is her late grandfather, who lost his battle with stomach cancer.

"Cancer is horrible, full stop,” Summer said.

"Everyone, no matter who they are, deserves to live a life free from cancer.

"I have never done anything like this before, but I have always been passionate about helping people. It's only hair and it will grow back.

"Who knows, being bald might make me run faster.”

She plans to shave on March 20 with her boyfriend James, most likely at this stage the Tewantin Noosa RSL.

Summer and James have set a goal of raising $7000. To donate, go to the website worldsgreatestshave.com.