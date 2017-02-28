28°
Summer's Day still resonates

Peter Gardiner | 28th Feb 2017 8:52 AM
SUMMER'S DAY: Andrea Shoesmith, second right back, with the Trewantin State School students remembering Summer Steer.
SUMMER'S DAY: Andrea Shoesmith, second right back, with the Trewantin State School students remembering Summer Steer. Peter gardineer

PURPLE hair, poignant memories of a four-year-old's tragic loss and splashes of her favourite colour as well as the Tewantin State School's fence banner tell the passing world that this is Summer's Day.

For Summer Steer's mother Andrea Shoesmith, this is always a special day of mixed feelings, but over-riding her sadness is a determination that no other child should die by ingesting or inserting a button battery.

Summer has been gone four years now and Andrea is still seeking greater safety awareness for parents about the dangers of these batteries which can be right throughout a house.

"I like to keep the awareness going,” Andrea said on Friday.

"There's a few new people at the school this year so and if they are from down south, they may not know (about Summer).

"If a kid says what is this about, well then we can say this is what it's about.”

And that is keeping the memory and the message from Summer's tragic death, alive.

Andrea every year speaks on parade at Tewantin about to the students - "especially the little ones.”

Because of Andrea's ongoing campaign, Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Officeworks and Coles had adopted the ACCC's voluntary code which sees the retailers stock only batteries that are not easily accessible.

"That's voluntary for two years and after that if numbers (of hospital presentations) haven't dropped then it will become mandatory.”

Asked if enough safety lessons have been learned from her daughter's passing, Andrea said: "No, not yet I don't think.”

She said the overall numbers have not come down and remain "far too high.”

"There are still 20 children (a week) being admitted (to hospital because of battery insertions).”

Kidsafe Queensland CEO Susan Teerds says swallowing button batteries often occurs with children under the age of five, however there have been cases involving children up to the age of 12.

"Button batteries present a problem whether they are ingested or inserted in an ear or nose, wherever they have prolonged local contact with the body,” she said.

"Damage occurs when the battery charge generates a chemical reaction that causes a localised caustic injury.

"While most other ingested foreign objects will pass through the gastrointestinal tract without causing any concerns, button batteries, depending on their size, have a tendency to lodge in the oesophagus (food pipe).

"Once stuck, damage starts to occur after one to two hours. If the ingestion is not recognised, the battery can erode through into vital organs, causing catastrophic damage and sometimes death.”

If parents believe their child has swallowed a battery, they must call the 24 hour Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26. Do not give any food or water.

