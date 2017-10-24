Summertime is near when purple blooms appear

PURPLE RAIN: Dexter visits the jacaranda on his way in to the off-leash dog park in Pomona.

PURPLE RAIN: Dexter visits the jacaranda on his way in to the off-leash dog park in Pomona. Amber Macpherson

WITH springtime comes the beautiful purple blooms of the jacaranda trees, and their pops of colour can be seen all around Noosa.

Helen Brown from Tewantin Noosa Garden Club said she looked forward to seeing the distinct flowers blossom every year.

"Aren't they magnificent? I adore them,” Ms Brown said.

"When we moved up from Melbourne and bought our home here years ago, it had a jacaranda tree in the backyard. I think that was one of the reasons why I wanted this house.

"I think they're beautiful.”

Although they're as much a part of an Australian backdrop as a gum tree, some might be surprised to learn jacarandas aren't natives.

The trees originated in South America, but have been planted in countries throughout the world including in Africa and Asia.

"All of those old photos you see of character homes, Queenslanders, there's always a big jacaranda out the front,” Ms Brown said.

The flowers provide food for the local birdlife.

"This morning we had a blue-helmeted honeyeater, and a finch up there in the nectar,” Ms Brown said.