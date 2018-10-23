Sun shines for charity

GOING GREEN: Volunteers at Waves of Kindness charity store in Noosaville.

GOING GREEN: Volunteers at Waves of Kindness charity store in Noosaville. Caitlin Zerafa

A NOOSAVILLE charity is working to reduce their carbon footprint and focus their resources into where it matters most.

Waves of Kindness, formally known as Alpha and Omega, has been helping locals for more than 20 years and in that time has noticed a significant increase in the number of people it assists.

With the recent installation of solar panels, general manager Peter Damiris said they hoped money otherwise spent on power bills would go directly where it was needed.

"Rising energy costs have been a big expense, but an exciting initiative has seen the charity just go solar,”

Mr Damiris said.

"With 111 panels on the roof, its energy costs won't be ongoing but making it a greener, more sustainable enterprise and allocating the savings to people who need assistance.

"The way that we're doing it we should have it paid off for itself in two and a half years.”

The recent name change also came about to better reflect their work.

"We want to be kind and generous and compassionate to our community.”

Mr Damiris' father-in-law began the charity, which has since become a treasure trove of quality second-hand goods with the common theme to reuse and recycle.

"By selling these products here it gives us finances to do what we do,” he said.

"The charity is very grateful for the Noosa community's donations.”

Furniture, books, curio, manchester, kitchenware and clothing, plus more, is sold in-store. Any clothing donations not suitable to be sold are then sent to the South Pacific and Papua New Guinea.

"As a society we waste so much ... it's a great opportunity to recycle and reuse things.”

Each week Waves of Kindness feeds 1400 school children through its Brekky Club program and their Relief Resources program helps the homeless, handicapped, sick and domestic violence victims.

"In the year to June 30, just under $84,000 was donated to people in need in our community.”

The charity is located at

25 Production St and they always appreciate donations and volunteers.