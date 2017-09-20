Sun shines on the Noosa Show

THE combination of perfect weather and the beginning of school holidays brought strong crowds to this year's Noosa Show.

After several years of disappointing conditions, organisers breathed a sigh of relief as the sun shone for the first day of the two-day event at the Pomona Showgrounds.

Families were lining up at the gates from 8am as the 108th annual Noosa Show kicked off on Friday, with organisers expecting 5000 people each day.

Noosa Show rural ambassador Chloe Bare said the Show Society is happy with how the event has come together.

"It's the only show in a long time that it hasn't rained yet,” Ms Bare said.

"This year it's held later in September, usually it's the second weekend of September. So having school holidays start today is perfect timing.

"It's great to see the community come together.

"We're happy with our Show Society this year and how much effort everyone has put in. I think we can all be pleased of what we've got here.”

Show committee president Cameron Magick said the the community involvement has grown since last year, and the talent in competitions is always improving.

"The horse section seems to get bigger every year, but this year the dairy and the cattle section has really improved,” he said.

"There's a lot of different schools involved this year, usually it's only a few.

"We've got lazer tag, that's new, the photography competition is fantastic, all of the craft and baking competitions.

"It's turned out really great, it's fantastic.”

Yvonna Hopf from Cootharaba entered her Giant Schnauzer that she'd imported from Hungary in the dog showing section.

"It's very rare to have a salt and pepper (coat) Giant Schnauzer, only 15 per cent have a salt and pepper coat, and I'm the only one who breeds them in Australia,” Ms Hopf said.

"We enter (in the Noosa Show) every year. Primmer will go up against all the other winners in the group.

"She's just an excellent example of the breed, she's aloof, good pigment, good angulation.”

Deb Baldwin entered her horse Huck in the lead thoroughbred section and was awarded reserve champion.

"We're from Noosa, this is our fourth year competing,” she said.

"We call him (Huck) Stephen Bradbury, because he always manages to take advantage of someone else's misfortune and win.

"I actually raced him at the Gold Coast, when he retired I thought he was just too lovely to give up.”