Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Steve Johnston, Suncorp CEO
Steve Johnston, Suncorp CEO
Business

Suncorp ‘bloodbath’ looms as report cost questioned

by Glen Norris
16th Sep 2020 10:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The coming "downsizing" at Suncorp Group has been described alternatively as a "death of a thousands cuts" and a "bloodbath".

Given that hundreds of Suncorp staff are expected to be given the pink slip just before Christmas, there is some justifiable anger at the reported money being paid to consultants Bain & Co who have been working since March on the sleek new Suncorp.

One insider told City Beat that Bain & Co is being paid up to $80 million for their work, a figure strenuously denied by Suncorp.

City Beat spies said new organisational charts for each Suncorp division were handed down to senior executives and staff last week. There will be about 10 days of consultations on the cuts with a list of names expected to be known by October 6. About 550 jobs are expected to be lost.

"There will be some long faces that week and a lot in Sydney," said our spy. While some inside Suncorp are saying the cuts are just "nips and tucks" in middle management, others say it is going to go a lot deeper than that and will be a "bloodbath".

Suncorp boss Steve Johnston declined to confirm union statements that the job losses will be close to 600 when last week's closure of 20 branches is taken into account.

It's probably no surprise that the large legal department is expected to emerge largely unscathed from Johnston's slash and burn exercise.

Community Newsletter SignUp
business economy suncorp

Just In

    NSW names six Origin bolters

    NSW names six Origin bolters
    • 16th Sep 2020 9:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500k to gauge how voters feel about her government’s controversial COVID-19 restrictions.

        Groups turned away from school holiday hot-spots

        Premium Content Groups turned away from school holiday hot-spots

        Travel Holiday makers cancel plans due to tough COVID laws

        Mum’s broken heart as Jaimi’s private battle revealed

        Premium Content Mum’s broken heart as Jaimi’s private battle revealed

        News Friends, family mourn Jaimi Kenny as eating disorder revealed after death

        Crash throws drink driver’s friends from ute tray

        Premium Content Crash throws drink driver’s friends from ute tray

        Crime A 22-year-old drink driver was responsible for a crash that threw two passengers...