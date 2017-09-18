Sunlight 'arrested' at Noosa Police Station

HONEST, THEY'RE UP THERE: ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham, Inspector Michael Miley, Member for Pumicestone (standing in for Mark Ryan) Rick Willliams, Snr Sgt Ben Carroll and senior project officer Mitchell Smith point to Noosa Police Station's roof where new solar panels have been installed

HONEST, THEY'RE UP THERE: ALP candidate for Noosa Mark Denham, Inspector Michael Miley, Member for Pumicestone (standing in for Mark Ryan) Rick Willliams, Snr Sgt Ben Carroll and senior project officer Mitchell Smith point to Noosa Police Station's roof where new solar panels have been installed Alan Lander

NOOSA'S police station has gone solar, and the decision to do it will shave $12,000 from its annual power bill.

The station is one of 45 headquarters in the state being fitted with panels, which have a 20-year lifespan.

Police Inspector Michael Miley met with new station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll and police installation technician Mitchell Smith to celebrate the announcement, while State MP Rick Williams, standing in for Police Minister Mark Ryan, officiated, along with ALP hopeful for Noosa Mark Denham.

"This will assist with meeting the state's green policy,” Inspector Miley said.

"There will be massive savings from it.

"It's a 40-kilowatt system which will provide for at least 26% of all our electricity requirements.

"That will save us about $12,000 a year, and will take four years to pay it off.”

Mr Williams said the installation was another small step towards the government achieving its 50% renewables target.

"If we get 50% renewables, we have still got 50% coal,” he said.

Mr Williams urged councils to adopt renewables "like Sunshine Coast Council has done”.