Surfing icon Sunny Garcia ‘critical’

SURFING legend Vincent "Sunny" Garcia is in a critical condition after being found unconscious at his home as close friend Kelly Slater urged him to "wake up, brother".

The World Surf League confirmed that the 49-year-old was discovered at his home in Oregon and rushed to hospital.

Sunny Garcia (R) and Mark Occhilupo (L) display sportsmanship after a round four dual at the 2001 Rip Curl Pro. Picture: Supplied

"Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water. Prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time," the organisation tweeted.

Garcia, a member of the Surfing Walk of Fame, is a record, six-time Hawaiian Triple Crown Champion and 2000 ASP World Champion.

Sunny Garcia is kissed by wife Raina. Picture: Supplied

However, the surfer has been open about his battle with depression.

Depression is no joke," he wrote back in 2014.

"Waking up feeling like you're ready to take on the world, then a couple of hours later, feeling down on life and wondering what's wrong with you," he posted. "Well, I know I'm not alone and I'm not sure what's wrong with me because I have no reason to feel the way I do and it's been happening for about two years."

Sunny Garcia. Picture: Supplied

He recently admitted he had been having some "bad days".

"Doesn't get easier you just get stronger so as long as you keep fighting to be better life can be beautiful," he said in a post. "And sure we might have those moments when you just want to give up but you have made it so far so keep fighting.

"I've been having some bad days but I'm back to training and seriously been feeling a lot better.," he said.

US surfer Sunny Garcia in action. Picture: Supplied

Good friend and fellow surfing icon, Kelly Slater, was clearly shaken up by the news.

"I love you, brother. I just can't even fathom you not here," he posted on Instagram. "We've got so much more living to do before we are done. There's been hard times but there have been so many good ones, too. Just praying you wake up and we get more of you."

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.