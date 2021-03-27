Menu
Best mates Sunny Wayland 6, and brothers Leo 6, and Tex Buswell 4, cool off at Coolum. Picture: Lachie Millard
Weather

Sunny reprieve before rain returns to the Coast

Natalie Wynne
27th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
The sun is back on the Sunny Coast after the region copped a drenching but it's set to be a brief reprieve with the weather bureau warning the rain will return.

Saturday and Sunday will turn on perfect weather for beachgoers with light winds and a top temperature of 29C expected.

But if you were planning to mow the lawn, time is ticking as the weather bureau warns the rain will make a return on Monday.

Flood-stricken servo under pump to reopen 'within weeks'
Life-changing donation to Coast health service

Forecaster Matt Marshall said this weekend was nice and clear, with no rainfall to be seen until Monday.

"We will see showers building up a bit from Monday onwards, fairly light stuff," he said.

"Mostly your coastal fringes and more southern areas.

"That will be from early to mid next week mostly when we see those showers … perhaps knocking a few notches of the temperature as well."

Mr Marshall said a south easterly change was behind the return of showers.

"Winds coming from the south, slightly cooler bringing a few showers with them as well," he said.

"The winds out on the coastal waters for the boaties will be picking up as well.

"But certainly less rainfall than last week."

Weekend top temperatures

Maroochydore: Saturday 28C, Sunday 29C

Caloundra: Saturday 29C, Sunday 29C

Noosa: Saturday 29C, Sunday 29C

Nambour: Saturday 29C, Sunday 30C

Maleny: Saturday 27C, Sunday 28C

Caboolture: Saturday 30C, Sunday 31C

