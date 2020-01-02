Menu
HAPPY NEW YEAR: Lucca Herbert, 11 from Sydney and Samuel Trompf, 8 from Wangaratta, Victoria enjoy January 1 playing in the sand at Noosa Main Beach. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Sunny start to 2020 as beachgoers enjoy Noosa

Caitlin Zerafa
2nd Jan 2020 11:00 AM
WHAT better way to spend the first day of the New Year on Noosa Main Beach?

Hundreds of locals and tourists set up their makeshift beach sites for the day as they enjoyed sun, sand and salt water.

While people lined the water’s edge, crowd numbers didn’t seem over-congested and the sometimes dreaded journey into Hastings Street was relatively smooth.

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Noosa Main Beach was a sight of umbrellas and happy beach goers on January 1. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
For holiday makers Lucca Herbert, 11, from Sydney, and Samuel Trompf, 8, from Wangaratta in Victoria, they spent the afternoon playing in the sand, and brushing up on their beach safety skills with life savers.

“You have to swim between the flags and if you get stuck in a rip you put up your hand and a surf life saver will help you,” Samuel said.

Noosa News

