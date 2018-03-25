Menu
Login
Entertainment

Sunrise crew visiting Fraser Coast for Queen's Baton Relay

Carlie Walker
by

THE weather segments of the Seven Network's Sunrise program will be broadcast from Fraser Island on Sunday, from 7am and will feature the Queen's Baton Relay, a Butchulla welcome and highlight the island's 25 years of World Heritage listing.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said the visit had been organised with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

"It's a terrific opportunity to show off our magnificent region to the rest of the nation ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast," he said.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A pokie-free pub in the Junction

A pokie-free pub in the Junction

Cornerstone of Noosa pubs in the Junction

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners