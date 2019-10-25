Star's apology: It was 'false, hurtful and inappropriate'

Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew has issued an "unreserved apology" for her "errant tweet" targeting Channel 9 reporter Seb Costello last month.

Taking to Twitter to publicly apologise to the fellow journalist, Bartholomew admitted what she said was "false, hurtful and completely inappropriate", adding that she was sorry to Seb and his family "for the hurt and offence (her) words caused".

On 14/9 I made a statement on Twitter about @sebcostello9. While I won’t repeat it, what I said about him was false, hurtful and completely inappropriate . I unreservedly apologise to Seb and his family for the hurt and offence my words caused. — Edwina Bartholomew (@edwina_b) October 25, 2019

The apology comes after an incident in September when Nine News Melbourne published a tweet featuring Costello, who filed a story outside the Victorian state parliament after a security scare.

Bartholomew posted a reply, saying: "Surprisingly articulate for a (censored)."

Her tweet was deleted 50 minutes later.

According to Nine, Costello was 'devastated and shocked' by what Bartholomew posted. Picture: Twitter.

Bartholomew - who is heavily pregnant - was in London on assignment for Sunrise at the time and later apologised.

"I was half asleep and on the other side of the world," she told the Herald Sun following the uproar.

"My apologies to Seb and all involved. No offence was intended and hopefully none was taken.

"It was clearly a mistake and the errant tweet has been deleted."

Bartholomew initially said the tweet was ‘clearly a mistake’. Picture: Supplied.

Seb Costello spoke out amid the scandal, confirming on radio that he would be discussing the situation with lawyers.

"Look, it's not ideal what was said. I spent the weekend with family and it's not ideal with family either," he said on Triple M's Hot Breakfast, on which he is a newsreader.

"I'll be talking to lawyers today and that's all I've got to say. I'll move on and do my job," he added at the time.

Seb Costello (left) said he was ‘speaking to lawyers’ about the incident. Picture: Supplied/Triple M

His statement followed reports Nine was considering legal action over the issue, claiming her words have had a "devastating" impact on one of their journalists.

