UNITED FRONT: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington with the newly formed Sunshine Beach Association.
Sunshine Beach businesses unite forces

by Caitlin Zerafa
5th Jul 2019 7:00 PM

LIKE-MINDED business owners at Sunshine Beach have spent the past two months working hard to bring a stronger sense of unity and a family-friendly feel to their seaside town.

The newly formed Sunshine Beach Association has been set up to coordinate local businesses to work closer with council.

Association secretary and Embassy XO's Chris Burton said although they are a small business precinct they are hoping the group will give a boost to the area.

"Other associations like Noosa Junction Association have shown what you can do when you get together,” Mr Burton said.

"We are hoping to get a bit of love down this way.”

The aim for the Sunshine Beach Association is to attract more locals to the area and run family friendly events as well as liaise with council for upgrades and improvements.

"It's a bit quiet here and we don't want to change it but work with what we have to get more locals to frequent the area,” Mr Burton said.

Mr Burton said the Noosa Council and Mayor Tony Wellington were supportive of the association.

The committee includes Off the Hook's Kirk Dalgrin as president and Fratellini's Andrew Powell as treasurer.

Sunshine Beach Association is welcoming members to come on board.

"Input from all interested people is considered vital and encouraged and we invite anyone to contribute.”

The next meeting is on Wednesday, July 10, at 9.30am at Embassy XO and is open to all. For more email chris@xogroup.com.au.

