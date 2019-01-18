Sunshine Beach has most expensive real estate on Coast

This Sunshine Beach home is fitted with a swimming pool, four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sold for $1.5 million - the suburb's median house selling price of 2018.

This Sunshine Beach home is fitted with a swimming pool, four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sold for $1.5 million - the suburb's median house selling price of 2018. Core Logic

SUNSHINE Beach has topped the list as the most expensive suburb to buy a slice of Sunshine Coast paradise.

Unsurprisingly, Noosa Heads and Doonan also made the top 10.

But a short drive south-west will have you in the cheapest place to buy - Kenilworth.

Corelogic Market Trends tipped the "rural” suburb of Kenilworth as the cheapest for buyers, with a median house price of $387,000.

Boxsells Real Estate Kenilworth sales manager Tonia Murtagh said the value was positive, with young buyers heading further west for a better deal.

"They get more bang for their buck,” she said.

It's a far cry from Sunshine Beach where you'll need around $1.5million to buy a home.

The prestige suburb is home to Queensland's most expensive house which sold in January 2018 for about $22million.

Karen Harman Property principal Karen Harman said these few top-end sales have driven up the average prices.

"The top-end property market is just starting to hit its stride again after treading water for a while,” she said.

"There is strong demand in the upper-end of the scale at the moment and good quality real estate on prime and rare properties.”

With 30 years' experience selling in the area, Ms Harman said the raw beauty of the land kept people coming back.

"You can't replicate this area. It's right on the national park and not man-made.”

While the high price may be a deterrent for some, Ms Harman said the right buyers would take it as a sign of growth.

The Sunshine Beach area has recorded a 79 per cent jump in median house prices in the past five years.

"If anything, it may give people a little bit more faith there's a strong market,” she said.

The Kenlilworth area recorded a 27 per cent jump in house prices in the past three years and a 39 per cent jump in the past five years.

Next on the most affordable list was Nambour ($398,000) and Conondale ($390,000).

More than 250 homes were sold in Nambour in 2018 - taking out top spot for most homes sold out of the most affordable suburbs. Beerwah followed closely with 138 home sales.

Ms Murtagh said the rural areas meant a lifestyle change for many.

"Buyers are coming into a community with great values, schools and open space for families.

"We have benefited from a buoyant property market lately... and it's bringing more people here,” she said.

MOST EXPENSIVE SUBURBS

(Median house selling price 2018)

Sunshine Beach - $1.5 million

Chevallum - $1.3 million

Minyama - $1.275 million

Noosa Heads - $1.19 million

Ilkley - $1.085 million

Alexandra Headland - $1.035 million

Doonan - $1.007 million

Mons - $969,000

Twin Waters - $950,000

Shelly Beach - $900,000

LEAST EXPENSIVE SUBURBS

(Median house selling price 2018)