Sunshine Beach kids now have the caring bug

REALLY BUGGED: The Sunshine Beach State School kids have their eyes opened to the benefits of bugs. Contributed

YEAR 1 students from Sunshine Beach State School recently experienced a science lesson with a twist.

They were treated to bugs galore when Dr Lani from Bugs Education visited with her many cases of mini beasts.

Students soon learned that although Dr Lani's bug friends were bountiful, the varieties that she brought did not even begin to touch the surface of the world population of insects.

Despite there being some uncertainty to begin with, the children were fascinated to discover that not only were so many harmless, but that they had a particular job in the nature cycle.

They were given the opportunity to hold some creatures.

Luckily, they had covered a "Code for Caring'' session in class before the presentation and were already experts on how to manage themselves around these tiny creatures. Year 1 student Helena was relieved.

"I know I must always be very quiet around mini beasts because we made a poster about it.”

Sunshine Beach State School has strong environmental ethics and each year is developing systems to put into practice.

For Year 1s, this year the focus is on becoming environmental warriors.

Dr Lani was impressed with their knowledge of insect habitats and how to protect them.

"If we destroy our environment by littering or pulling out the plants, there could be damage to the praying mantis habitat and we won't see many of them anymore,” Dylan, 6, said.

All year levels at the school love the opportunity to have hands-on experiences and this is encouraged by teachers.

"It helps consolidate the children's class learning and enables them to experience real life scenarios. Being an expert boosts their confidence and enables them to engage successfully in the program,” Year 1 teacher Traci Hozier said.

Information packages handed out to everyone included seeds to plant at home to encourage butterflies.

The children already knew so much about the Richmond birdwing butterfly, found in the school's permaculture garden, and were thrilled that they could also have these beautiful creatures in their own backyards.

The school is proud that these newly informed environmental warriors will help create inviting habitats for insects.