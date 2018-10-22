Sunshine Beach kids' passport to new experiences

WAY TO GO: Prep student Sonny clambers through the tunnel to find another country. -

WAY TO GO: Prep student Sonny clambers through the tunnel to find another country. - Contributed

WITH passports in hand, Sunshine Beach State School students travelled around the world from the comfort of their oval.

The school is proud to offer this experience to not only the Under 8s that attend Sunshine Beach State School but also to the wider community.

Children who start school next year, grandparents, brothers and sisters, all joined the fun atmosphere. Selected students from Sunshine Beach State High School were also invited to attend with specific tasks - from photographers to activity supervisors.

The school continually encourages community involvement holding a number of events throughout the year, such as the International Food Fair and the recent celebration of the Arts, Sunshine Spectacular.

Celebrating the Under 8s theme for 2018, Children Exploring Language and Culture, students Prep to Year 2 moved from one country's stall to another, with each class hosting a unique activity.

The children were delighted to have each activity stamped off on their passport.

"I loved today. The best thing was the crown making at the England stall ... I can't wait for next year,” Frankie from Prep said.

Students were treated to a Dreamtime story and a didgeridoo demonstration from Brent who is part of the Gubbi Gubbi mob.

Parent Kylie Ford was impressed.

"Brent was so engaging with the children and a fantastic teacher. He showed my son how to use a digging stick and when he showed us how to use ochre, even I learnt about it.”

Sports were represented by National Rugby League Development members who showed children how to tackle correctly, while the Noosa Football Stars Academy was a big hit with children of all ages teaching them a variety of soccer skills. Nick, from the Noosa Tennis Club, was there showing how to hit that ball like a superstar.