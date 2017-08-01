Sunshine Beach school welcomes twins from Italy

STUDENTS at Sunshine Beach State School were doing a double-take as visiting international prep twins Giulio and Ginevra from Italy returned for more this year.

Much to the delight of staff and students, the family couldn't resist being part of the Sunshine Beach State School community and returned to Australia in April this year.

Mum Arianna said the family had enjoyed their time in Australia so much last year, they were keen to come back.

"When we are here we feel like we are in our second home,” Arianna said.

"Everything is positive.

"Everyone is so helpful and available.”

Giulio and Ginevra have caught up with old friends and made new friends in Year 1, with Ginevra admitting "it is feeling nice to come back”.

"It is nice and sunny,” she said.

"I am happy to learn more English. I come back to my home.”

Her brother Giulio agreed.

"It is nice. It's good. I like the playground and the birds,” he said.

"I missed Australia when I was in Italy. I love my teacher Sophie.”

"It's not uncommon for past students of Sunshine Beach State School to return and enrol their own children or grandchildren, however, it is less common to welcome a return visit from international students from the other side of the world,” principal Jenny Easey said.

