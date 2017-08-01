23°
Sunshine Beach school welcomes twins from Italy

31st Jul 2017 5:26 AM
ITALIAN CONNECTION: Giulio and Ginevra with mum Arianna at Sunshine Beach State School.
ITALIAN CONNECTION: Giulio and Ginevra with mum Arianna at Sunshine Beach State School. contributed

STUDENTS at Sunshine Beach State School were doing a double-take as visiting international prep twins Giulio and Ginevra from Italy returned for more this year.

Much to the delight of staff and students, the family couldn't resist being part of the Sunshine Beach State School community and returned to Australia in April this year.

Mum Arianna said the family had enjoyed their time in Australia so much last year, they were keen to come back.

"When we are here we feel like we are in our second home,” Arianna said.

"Everything is positive.

"Everyone is so helpful and available.”

Giulio and Ginevra have caught up with old friends and made new friends in Year 1, with Ginevra admitting "it is feeling nice to come back”.

"It is nice and sunny,” she said.

"I am happy to learn more English. I come back to my home.”

Her brother Giulio agreed.

"It is nice. It's good. I like the playground and the birds,” he said.

"I missed Australia when I was in Italy. I love my teacher Sophie.”

"It's not uncommon for past students of Sunshine Beach State School to return and enrol their own children or grandchildren, however, it is less common to welcome a return visit from international students from the other side of the world,” principal Jenny Easey said.

If you are interested in finding out more about Sunshine Beach State School or the school's International Student Program please contact Ms Easey by email, principal@sunshinebeach ss.eq.edu.au or call the office on 5474 6333 for an appointment and a tour.

Sunshine Beach State School is currently accepting new enrolments for all year levels from Prep to Year 6.

Enrolments are open to students who live anywhere on the Sunshine Coast, or the world.

Noosa News

Topics:  international students italy prep sunshine beach state school twins year 1

