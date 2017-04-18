27°
News

Sunshine Beach Surf Club blitzes state competition

18th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award.
CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award. Pat Brunet

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Sunshine Beach Surf Club is so fantastic it's been forced to leave a competition so other clubs have a shot at being crowned the winner.

On March 28, the Sunshine Beach Surf Club was inducted into the Keno and Clubs Queensland Award for Excellence hall of fame for taking out top honours in best surf life saving supporters club (small club) three years in a row.

Club manager Tim Johnson said clubs that have consecutive wins are prevented from entering in the same category for following years, and are instead entered in to the hall of fame.

"After you've won the category three years in a row, you get excluded from that category for three years,” Mr Johnson said.

"There's only been two other surf clubs that have done that, only about 18 clubs that have ever made the hall of fame.

"We're thrilled, it's recognition of the great staff we've got, the position, a whole range of things.”

More than 1100 guests from across the state attended the awards ceremony at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre event to see Queensland clubs recognised for their successes.

Clubs Queensland chief executive officer Doug Flockhart congratulated Sunshine Beach Surf Club on its previous awards success and ongoing commitment to its community.

"On behalf of Clubs Queensland, I welcome the Surf Club Sunshine Beach in to our hall of fame,” Mr Flockhart said.

"Having secured the prestigious best surf life saving supporters club (small club) awards in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Surf Club Sunshine Beach continues to offer members and patrons outstanding facilities and services.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Tricks of the chef trade

FRESH: Chef Tony Crossin has cooked for Australia's top athletes and is now living in Noosa.

Chef for Australia's top athletes shares secrets to a healthy life

Sunshine Beach Surf Club blitzes state competition

CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award.

Sunshine Beach surf club inducted in to hall of fame

'Biggest and best' woodworking on show at Cooroy

The Cooroora Woodworkers Fair is on May 12-13.

Annual Wood and Craft Show planned for May 12-13.

Local Partners

Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

Women only self-defence course starts on Saturday at Caza Brazillian Jiu-jitsu at the Noosa Junction

Body Art Festival crowns the winners

MAGICAL: Body artist Kelli MacAlpine was awarded second place in the airbrush category for this piece at the Australian Body Art Festival.

Best body artists in Australia awarded top honours

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train have announced they will bring their Play That Song tour to Australia this winter.

The Star Wars fan theory that’s sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

ENTRY LEVEL BUYING PLUS SHED

120 Beerburrum Street, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

- Upgraded colonial style home, 3 good size bedrooms with robes - Large study with cube shelving, lots of bench & computer space - Bedrooms and living areas are...

Supreme Country Living

9 Hamilton Road, West Woombye 4559

House 4 3 3 Forthcoming...

This property is exactly what we are asked for constantly. Huge immaculately presented family home with north-easterly wrap around verandas on 4.278 hectares...

Buderim On Top-Owners Relocated to USA, Investment Opportunity Requires Immediate Sale

8 Gosford Court, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 By Negotiation

Look no further. We have it for sale and you must see it. A very large expansive family home on one of Buderims beautiful Leafy streets. This is Buderim on top.

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

YOUR OWN LAKEFRONT AWAITS

56 Wavell Avenue, Pelican Waters 4551

House 3 2 2 CONTACT AGENT

- Majestically positioned on Lake Magellan - Designed to be bright and airy and to capture water views - Generous sized bedrooms with the master hosting an...

Coastal Views With Bush Backdrop

79 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $679,000

79 Dixon Road is a fantastic property jam packed with homely charm. Amazing, eye catching ocean views that only Buderim can offer await you while you sit out on...

Mum, Dad, let&#39;s buy this one

4 April Court, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 2 2 Auction 20th May...

April Court is one of the more desirable streets to live in Maroochydore. Apart from being a court and appreciating very low amounts of traffic, the owners within...

Rolls Royce Position Holden Price

59-61 Sawreys Road, Forest Glen 4556

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

If you are on a budget, but looking for a first class position and a home to to personalise and profit then look no further. Position is everything when buying...

NEAT SWEET AND COMPLETE

27 Pozieres Crescent, Aroona 4551

House 3 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

- Quality home offered to the market for the first time in over 30 years - 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1 car lock up solid brick and tile home - Situated on a...

Lashings Of Luxury

5 Quiet Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

Stunning inside and out, this custom designed executive style home exudes contemporary class and elegance that is quite simply breathtaking ... offering the...

The jewel in the crown of the Noosa hinterland

Imagine living in Cooroy's exquisite Erindale Park

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Simply stunning in Noosa

Immaculate Noosaville home as fresh, new and beautiful as the day

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!