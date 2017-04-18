Sunshine Beach Surf Club blitzes state competition

CONGRATS: Clubs Queensland Awards Asahi sales general manager Shane Walsh (centre) presents (from left) Warick Redwood, Travis Corcoran, Craig Law and Peter Brewer from the Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the hall of fame award.

THE Sunshine Beach Surf Club is so fantastic it's been forced to leave a competition so other clubs have a shot at being crowned the winner.

On March 28, the Sunshine Beach Surf Club was inducted into the Keno and Clubs Queensland Award for Excellence hall of fame for taking out top honours in best surf life saving supporters club (small club) three years in a row.

Club manager Tim Johnson said clubs that have consecutive wins are prevented from entering in the same category for following years, and are instead entered in to the hall of fame.

"After you've won the category three years in a row, you get excluded from that category for three years,” Mr Johnson said.

"There's only been two other surf clubs that have done that, only about 18 clubs that have ever made the hall of fame.

"We're thrilled, it's recognition of the great staff we've got, the position, a whole range of things.”

More than 1100 guests from across the state attended the awards ceremony at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre event to see Queensland clubs recognised for their successes.

Clubs Queensland chief executive officer Doug Flockhart congratulated Sunshine Beach Surf Club on its previous awards success and ongoing commitment to its community.

"On behalf of Clubs Queensland, I welcome the Surf Club Sunshine Beach in to our hall of fame,” Mr Flockhart said.

"Having secured the prestigious best surf life saving supporters club (small club) awards in 2014, 2015 and 2016, Surf Club Sunshine Beach continues to offer members and patrons outstanding facilities and services.”