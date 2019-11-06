Menu
Sunshine Butterflies CEO and founde Leanne Walsh (second left) with Darrell Kellahan from Cold Front Air Conditioning along with John and Jo Cook.
News

Sunshine Butterflies’ a chance to chill in Noosa heat

6th Nov 2019 6:00 AM

GIBSONS Homewares and Cafe in Noosa has joined forces with the team at Cold Front Air Conditioning to assist with cooling the enormous activities shed at Sunshine Butterflies disability support charity, before the heat of summer arrives.

Darrell Kellahan from Cold Front Air Conditioning along with John and Jo Cook from Gibson’s were on hand recently at Sunshine Butterflies’ base ‘Our Backyard’, to inspect the shed, in readiness for the works to begin, just in time for summer.

Cold Front has donated over $30,000 worth of airconditioning units to assist Sunshine Butterflies shed, therapy room, family central and main office building.

Gibson’s have donated $5000 towards the costs of insulation and preparation of the roof, for the airconditioning to be installed.

Their members, living with a range of disabilities, and the many wonderful support mentors and volunteers will be thrilled to have a much cooler space to enjoy their daily activity programs this summer!

The range of educational, recreational and life skills programs operating out of the space includes Kiss My Art, Rockability music program, Our Farmyard Cooking School, rhythm and soul singing and acting program, and yoga to name just a few.

Sunshine Butterflies founder and CEO Leanne Walsh said:

“These incredible donations have been an absolute blessing.

“Last summer, we had only just constructed the shed, and we were hoping it would be much cooler. We need to maintain a comfortable temperature for our members, particularly those that suffer from certain medical conditions.

“Now, everyone can enjoy the activities here all year round. We cannot thank John Cook enough for his assistance in making this happen for us. He’s been wonderful.”

A registered NDIS provider, Sunshine Butterflies operates from their2 hectare plus oasis, ‘Our Backyard’, a one-stop-shop for disability support services.

They offer a comprehensive range of programs and support services for those living with a disability.

For more information, call 5470 2830 or visit www.sunshinebutterflies.com.au

Noosa News

Just In

