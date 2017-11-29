Menu
Sunshine Butterflies' dreams made of charity shows

Yvie from the Noosa Arts Theatre, Leanne Walsh from Sunshine Butterflies, and the cast of Lipstick Dreams.
Yvie from the Noosa Arts Theatre, Leanne Walsh from Sunshine Butterflies, and the cast of Lipstick Dreams.

SWEET dreams are made of fundraisers for Noosa disability support group Sunshine Butterflies.

Last week the Noosa Arts Theatre put on a special charity performance of Lipstick Dreams, with all proceeds from the Wednesday night show going to Sunshine Butterflies.

The lively audience came together at the Noosa Arts Theatre for an evening of laughter and support, raising $1000 with ticket sales and a raffle.

"Sunshine Butterflies are angels on earth who do enormously invaluable work for families in this region. We're delighted to assist them with this contribution,” Noosa Arts Theatre president Frank Wilkie said.

The donation will assist the charity to support individuals living with disability and their families at its new facility Our Backyard in Cooroibah.

"Thank you to the community and the Noosa Arts Theatre for supporting this wonderful event,” Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh said.

Topics:  charity disability support lipstick dreams noosa noosa arts theatre sunshine butterflies

Noosa News

