Sunshine Butterflies first to try ice cream

TASTE TESTERS: Tyron and Krystal (in purple) from Sunshine Butterflies with David and Kelly from Noosa Amore.

WHEN the Sunshine Butterflies had the first ice-cream try - that's amore.

New gelato shop Noosa Amore at the Tewantin Marina opened its doors to the public on the weekend, but not before giving members of the disability support group the first taste tests.

Owners Kelly and David recently returned from Italy with qualifications in 'gelatiere' - or ice cream work - and wanted Sunshine Butterflies to be the first to try their delicious new gelato.

"We heard about the amazing work Sunshine Butterflies does within the Noosa community and decided to see if Sunshine Butterflies would like to be the first to try our artisan, authentic gelato, free of charge, the day prior to our official opening,” Kelly said.

Sunshine Butterflies visited Noosa Amore on Friday and had a tasty time testing 24 of the freshly made gelatos at an exclusive pre-launch event.

Sunshine Butterflies members were asked to give feedback and suggestions for potential flavours they might like to see in the future.

"We are hoping to support Sunshine Butterflies in the future both financially and socially and get to know more about their team,” Kelly said.

Lucy Mills from Sunshine Butterflies said the members were thrilled to be the first to taste the offerings of the new ice cream business.

"The group absolutely loved being the first to try out the ice cream, we are so lucky to have local businesses support our charity,” Lucy said.