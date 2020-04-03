NEW DETAILS: Sunshine Coast coronavirus cases surpass 80

Police screen incoming passengers at the domestic airport in Brisbane. The Sunshine Coast has had three confirmed coronavirus cases today. Dan Peled

THE Sunshine Coast's confirmed coronavirus tally has surpassed 80, rising by three today, Queensland Health confirms.

The region's total now stands at 82, having been at 79 this time yesterday.

One of the people is understood to be a staff member from Meridan State College who is currently in self-isolation.

Statewide there were 39 new confirmed cases overnight raising the state total to 873.

Queensland Health say contact tracing is underway for the new cases and the department will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," A Queensland Health statement reads.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the pandemic situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

"Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival."