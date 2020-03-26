Menu
Six new coronavirus cases have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast today, taking the total number to 52. Photo Josh Woning
Health

Sunshine Coast coronavirus numbers surpass 50

Matty Holdsworth
25th Mar 2020 9:00 PM
SIX new cases of coronavirus have hit the Sunshine Coast today, Queensland Health has confirmed.

This takes the total number of cases in this region to 52, the largest number in the state outside Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

Queensland Health says contact tracing is underway for the new cases and that the department will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Most cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

It comes after tragic news of a second Queensland resident to have died from the disease today.

A 68-year-old man from Darling Downs who had a serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus is the latest victim,

The man's family remain in isolation as close contacts.

A 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman with an underlying medical condition died in Sydney earlier this month.

Queensland Health says everyone can play a part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

Residents are advised to follow the recommended advice and the federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

coronavirussunshinecoast covid19 health sunshine coast sunshine coast health and hospital service
