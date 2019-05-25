Sunshine Coast Coucnil uses quad bikes to assess footpaths

RIGHT: Council is using camera mounted quad bikes to audit the region's footpath network.

RIGHT: Council is using camera mounted quad bikes to audit the region's footpath network. Contributed

IF YOU happen upon a quad bike driving deliberately over footpaths in built-up areas like Eumundi and Peregian Springs, don't feel you are being stalked.

It's just the faults that lie below in the concrete that are being checked out.

Certified inspectors on bikes with mounted cameras are scanning Sunshine Coast's 1240km network of footpaths, surveying their condition and collecting data to help plan upgrades.

The bikes' have four cameras and computer systems record and score the condition of the footpath surface every 20m.

Councillor Greg Rogerson said the survey was essential to ensuring the safety of footpath users and sustaining the $269million footpath network.

"These highly visible bikes are already out on the streets right throughout the coast and we thank the community for their co-operation during this important process,” Cr Rogerson said.

"Pedestrian needs are prioritised wherever possible, with hazard lights and warning devices used to maximise safety.

"We greatly value your privacy and all cameras are focused on the footpath surface with some limited viewings of adjacent areas.

"Council undertakes a full survey every four years as part of our management plan for pathways and I am confident the information gained will assist us in even more effectively managing our footpath assets.”