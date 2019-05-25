Menu
Login
RIGHT: Council is using camera mounted quad bikes to audit the region's footpath network.
RIGHT: Council is using camera mounted quad bikes to audit the region's footpath network. Contributed
News

Sunshine Coast Coucnil uses quad bikes to assess footpaths

25th May 2019 2:00 PM

IF YOU happen upon a quad bike driving deliberately over footpaths in built-up areas like Eumundi and Peregian Springs, don't feel you are being stalked.

It's just the faults that lie below in the concrete that are being checked out.

Certified inspectors on bikes with mounted cameras are scanning Sunshine Coast's 1240km network of footpaths, surveying their condition and collecting data to help plan upgrades.

The bikes' have four cameras and computer systems record and score the condition of the footpath surface every 20m.

Councillor Greg Rogerson said the survey was essential to ensuring the safety of footpath users and sustaining the $269million footpath network.

"These highly visible bikes are already out on the streets right throughout the coast and we thank the community for their co-operation during this important process,” Cr Rogerson said.

"Pedestrian needs are prioritised wherever possible, with hazard lights and warning devices used to maximise safety.

"We greatly value your privacy and all cameras are focused on the footpath surface with some limited viewings of adjacent areas.

"Council undertakes a full survey every four years as part of our management plan for pathways and I am confident the information gained will assist us in even more effectively managing our footpath assets.”

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Overview of saving Noosa's coastline

    Overview of saving Noosa's coastline

    News Noosa coastal study is droning away

    • 25th May 2019 5:00 PM
    Noosa bowled over for 70 years of sporting good times

    Noosa bowled over for 70 years of sporting good times

    News Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club milestone

    A winning brew for Noosa beer

    A winning brew for Noosa beer

    News Noosa's newest brews take a golden win

    Coffee, chat to support locals

    Coffee, chat to support locals

    News Mothly cafe to support locals and their families with dementia