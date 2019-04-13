Sunshine Coast Council explains noise levels

The new design for the Sunshine Coast Airport's second runway.

COMMUNITY consultation is continuing in relation to the proposed airspace and flight path design for the new runway at Sunshine Coast Airport.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman released analysis of information provided from Airservices Australia to provide the community with a range of expected noise impacts for areas within a 3km corridor directly under the arrival flight path for Runway 13.

"Based on wind data it is expected that Runway 13 will be operational approximately 77 per cent of the time,” he said.

"For example, residents in Yandina Creek and Verrierdale between 1000-2000ft on the approach flight path for Runway 13 could experience up to 75 decibels of noise when directly underneath the centre line of the flight path.

"This is similar to the noise level currently experienced under the current approach flight path near Cotton Tree.

"Residents in Weyba Downs and Peregian West will see aircraft between 2000-3000ft and experience up to 67 decibels if directly under the centre line of the flight path.

"This would be similar to noise levels currently experienced at Yaroomba and less than the noise of average street traffic.

"Aircraft over Marcus Beach and Castaways Beach on the proposed path will be higher than 3000ft and residents can expect to experience less than 63 decibels of noise if located directly under the centre line of the flight path.”

Sunshine Coast Council has been advised the proposed airspace changes will not impact on the collection of rainwater and studies have demonstrated that emissions will be well below Environmental Protection (Air) Policy air quality objectives.