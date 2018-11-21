Sunshine Coast Council gets the tick

LOCAL living in areas like Eumundi, Weyba Downs, Doonan and Peregian Springs seem to have little to worry about their council's financial shape.

Sunshine Coast Council has just reported its 10th successive commendable report from the Queensland Audit Office.

Councillor Tim Dwyer said an independent audit carried out by the QAO revealed the council's overall internal control framework as effective.

"Council received nine 'green light' (highest achievable) ratings across the QAO's assessment of our financial statement preparation process, internal controls and financial sustainability assessment,” Cr Dwyer said.

"This is the 10th consecutive unmodified audit opinion council has received from the QAO following a review of our 2017-18 draft financial statements and financial sustainability ratios.”

The audit was conducted at several points throughout the year, starting with planning in November 2017, interim testing of key controls during the period March to May 2018, review of asset valuations in July 2018, culminating with the final financial statements audit in September 2018.

"This is a fantastic outcome and a great achievement for council,” CrDwyer said.